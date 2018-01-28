A manhunt is underway for a sex attacker who has escaped from prison.

Gintautas Urbonas, 51, is currently serving a 12-year sentence at HMP Peterborough for offences including attempted rape, battery and sexual assault, Cambridgeshire Police said.

Anyone who may be harbouring him is warned that they put themselves at risk of prosecution from the police.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to call police immediately with any information regarding his whereabouts.

According to the BBC, Detective Chief Inspector Mick Birchall said Urbonas could be heading for Lithuania.

Last week, in a rare finding, HM Inspectorate of Prisons (HMIP) rated the female site at HMP Peterborough as “not sufficiently good” on safety.

HMP Peterborough, which is operated by Sodexo, is the only prison in England and Wales that holds both women and men on a single site.