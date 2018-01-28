A domestic dispute spurred the shooting deaths of five people at a Pennsylvania car wash, family sources said.

But US state police say they have not yet confirmed that or a motive for the shootings that occurred early on Sunday in the Melcroft community of Saltlick Township, about 55 miles south east of Pittsburgh. WPXI-TV reports they spoke with family members.

The victims were identified only as three men and two women in their 20s and 30s. Four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Another died at a hospital.

An injured person was taken to hospital. His or her condition and identity is not yet known.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports a man who lives near the scene said he heard about 30 gunshots over a span of several minutes.

Two victims died inside a vehicle and two were found outside in the car wash’s car park.

Authorities were trying to determine if the gunman was among those found at the scene.