A man has been charged over a car crash that killed three teenage boys.

Jaynesh Chudasama, of Hayes, west London, is accused of three counts of causing the death by dangerous driving, the Metropolitan Police said.

The 28-year-old will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after handing himself in at a north London police station at around 7pm on Sunday.

Investigators had appealed for the whereabouts of the older man, believing there were at least two men in a black Audi that ploughed into three friends on Shepiston Lane in Hayes.

Man charged with three counts of causing death by dangerous driving following fatal collision in #Hayes https://t.co/wYf4Y8NDLZ pic.twitter.com/PUZ4PBxP3F — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 28, 2018

The Metropolitan Police said formal identification of the victims had yet to be completed, officers were confident they are Harry Rice, 17, and 16-year-olds George Wilkinson and Josh Mcgunniess.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, all three boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood they had been on their way to a birthday party at a nearby football club with friends when they were killed.

The three boys died at the scene after being hit by an Audi A5 (Tony Kitchin/PA)



Detective Sergeant Michael Rapp, of the Met’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and CCTV inquiries and forensic analysis of the car involved are under way.

“At least two males are believed to have left the black Audi A5 following the collision.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and the number of occupants in the vehicle involved.”

He also appealed for privacy for the families, who were “still barely coming to terms with their loss”.

The victims were with a group of friends walking towards the Goals five-a-side football club at around 8.40pm on Friday when they were hit.

The collision occurred close to the Esso garage near junction four of the M4.