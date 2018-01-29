The majority of Scots support restrictions on junk food multi-buy offers in order to cut obesity rates, according to a cancer charity.

The Scottish Government aims to restrict price promotions on foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt and a Cancer Research UK poll found 62% of people back the move.

The survey also found that two thirds of Scots are worried about their weight or the weight of a family member, while 82% believe multi-buy deals encourage people to buy unhealthy food.

Obesity is a major factor in the threat of cancer, says the charity (Clara Molden/PA)

The charity said obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer after smoking and support strong action.

Restrictions are part of the Government’s diet and obesity strategy to help people lose weight.

A consultation on the plans, which would also see the broadcast of TV adverts for unhealthy food banned before the 9pm watershed, ends on Wednesday with a Holyrood debate the following day.

Professor Linda Bauld, Cancer Research UK’s cancer prevention expert, said: “This survey shows that obesity is a worry for all of us – and with good reason. Obesity is linked to 13 different types of cancer.

“When we stock our cupboards with cheap chocolate, crisps and biscuits, we are getting far more than we bargained for. Obesity costs us dearly and this survey tells us the public want action.

Junk food deals were attacked by Cancer Research UK (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“On World Cancer Day, we hope politicians will unite to call time on obesity in Scotland. In the fight against obesity, laws to restrict the tempting junk food deals that are at the heart of Scotland’s poor diet will be crucial.

“The evidence for action keeps piling up. We must do much more to make sure the pounds don’t keep piling on.”

Cancer Research UK surveyed more than 1,000 Scots on the issue last month.

Thursday’s debate has been backed by Richard Lochhead MSP.

He said: “The Scottish Government has pledged to take forward a series of bold measures to tackle obesity, including restricting multi-buy promotions on junk food.

“As World Cancer Day approaches, we need to see everyone unite behind these ambitious and world-leading plans. This is Scotland’s chance to tip the scales in favour of a healthier future.”