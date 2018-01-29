A sex attacker who escaped from prison has been apprehended at an address in Peterborough, leading to the arrest of five people on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Gintautas Urbonas, 51, is serving a 12-year sentence at HMP Peterborough for offences including attempted rape, battery and sexual assault.

He escaped the privately-run category B jail on Friday, triggering a manhunt by police.

Gintautas Urbonas, 51, who escaped from Peterborough prison on Friday evening has been found and arrested. Five people have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Thank you all for sharing our appeal to find him. Read more here – https://t.co/7WJ3QhrugU pic.twitter.com/VjNyJ5azHS — Cambs police (@CambsCops) January 29, 2018

Cambridgeshire Constabulary said Urbonas was arrested shortly after midnight on Monday morning and taken to Thorpe Wood police station.

Three women and two men have also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and taken into custody at the same station.

Prior to the arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Mick Birchall told the BBC there had been concerns that Urbonas may have been attempting to flee to Lithuania.

HMP Peterborough, which is operated by Sodexo, is the only prison in England and Wales that holds both women and men on a single site.