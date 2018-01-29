The co-founder of Superdry has bagged £17.8 million after offloading a chunk of shares in the fashion retailer.

Julian Dunkerton, who now acts as the firm’s product and brand director, sold one million shares at £17.80 each, or 1.23% of the group.

It comes following 12 months of share price gains for Superdry, which was previously knows as SuperGroup.

Shares have risen 20% over the past 12 months to 1,818p, and were only stopped in their tracks after it revealed that half-year profits had declined earlier this month.

Julian Dunkerton has sold nearly £18 million of shares (Superdry/PA)

The fashion firm booked a 13% rise in group revenue to £215.6 million during the festive period, but the January update came as the retailer unveiled a 28% fall in half-year pre-tax profits to £9.1 million, sending shares 9% lower on the second tier of the London market.

Following the transaction, Mr Dunkerton, who founded the business in 1985 from a market stall in Cheltenham, still holds 25.36% of the company and remains Superdry’s largest shareholder.

In 2016, Mr Dunkerton sold just under £50 million of shares to fund a divorce settlement with Charlotte Abbot.

The clothing retailer – famous for its hoodie tops and T-shirts – floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2010.