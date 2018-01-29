The number of transgender-related hate offences at or near schools and colleges has more than doubled, figures indicate.

Data from police forces in England and Wales shows that while the numbers remain small, there has been a clear rise.

In total, there were 16 transgender-related hate crimes linked to educational establishments in the 2016/17 academic year – equivalent to more than one a month, a Press Association investigation shows.

This is up 167% compared to the academic year before (2015/16), when there were six offences.

The figures are based on data collected through Freedom of Information requests from 29 police forces, which provided details on the numbers of hate-related crimes and the types of “flags” attached to those offences.

Overall, transgender identity accounted for 1% of all “flags” attached to hate crimes linked to schools and colleges over these two academic years.

2015/16 - 6 offences

2016/17 - 16 offences

It has been suggested that the increase could be due to efforts to improve police recording systems and to agencies working together.

But campaigners warned that the figures were a “wake-up call”.

Paul Twocock, Stonewall’s director of campaigns, policy and research, said: “While some people may suggest this spike is due to increased confidence in reporting, we fear these figures represent just the tip of the iceberg of a rise in hate crimes against LGBT people.

“From our research into hate crime, we know that four in five anti-LGBT hate crimes go unreported, with younger people particularly reluctant to go to the police.

“We also know that two in five trans people have experienced a hate crime or incident in the last 12 months.

“These statistics are the real-life, devastating consequence of a society where transphobia is everywhere – from the front pages of newspapers, to social media, to the gates of the school yard.”

He added: “We want a review of hate crime laws so that crimes based on sexual orientation, gender identity or disability are treated equally to those based on race and faith.

“We also need people to realise how severe the situation is for trans people, and to be active in standing up as a visible ally to trans people, in whatever way they can.”