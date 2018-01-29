Prominent Chinese human rights activist Yu Wensheng has been charged with inciting subversion of state power after writing a letter calling for democratic reforms.

Yu’s lawyer, Huang Hanzhong, said police informed his wife of the charge on Saturday.

Earlier this month, more than a dozen police officers detained Yu, a lawyer based in Beijing, while he was waiting in his car to take his 13-year-old son to school.

Officers also took Yu’s wife, Xu Yan, to a police station on Saturday on the same charge, though they released her the next day.

Police also searched Yu’s home and office and seized computers, USB drives, mobile phones and various files documenting cases Yu had handled in recent years.