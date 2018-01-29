At least 11 people have been killed and a hospital was badly damaged during air strikes on the opposition-held northern Syrian province of Idlib, activists said.

The local White Helmets rescue workers said the air strikes hit Idlib’s largest vegetable market in the town of Saraqeb, where 11 people were killed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed the attack and said a local hospital was also hit, putting it out of service. The activist Idlib Media centre posted photographs of the exterior of the damaged building.

The violence has overshadowed a peace conference hosted by Russia between the Syrian government and the opposition, which is scheduled to open on Monday.

A day earlier, at least 17 civilians were killed in air strikes in Idlib.