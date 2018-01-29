Sarah, Duchess of York, has written a heartfelt message to her daughter Princess Eugenie to celebrate her engagement.

In Hello! magazine, the duchess penned a note to “Dearest Eugenie and Jack The Man”, declaring: “The York Family embraces the magic of Jack totally.”

The message, signed from “Mumsie and Sarahs”, praised the couple for their “kindness, love and goodness” and beautiful manners.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in the Picture Gallery at Buckingham Palace in London after they announced their engagement (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The duchess tweeted a series of gushing posts last week when Eugenie’s forthcoming marriage to Jack Brooksbank was announced.

Her new message said: “You both exude kindness, love and goodness.

“You have beautiful manners and go the extra mile to all who meet you.

“I was so proud of your pure love and joy shining through the press and television on Monday.”

The duchess, who is the ex-wife of the Duke of York, added: “Thank you for always making my day brighter and the laughter and happiness you bring to Papa, Beatrice and myself.”

Eugenie, who is eighth in line to the throne, and Mr Brooksbank have been together for seven years and will wed at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in the autumn.