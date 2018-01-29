A French climber rescued from a Himalayan peak is expected to be discharged from hospital soon, Pakistani medics said.

Elisabeth Revol was rescued by volunteers from a separate Polish expedition on Sunday from Nanga Parbat, also known as “killer mountain”.

She was airlifted to Islamabad and is being treated at the Shifa International Hospital for frostbite and exhaustion.

Earlier, the search for Ms Revol’s fellow climber, Polish national Tomasz Mackiewicz, was called off due to worsening weather conditions. He has been declared dead.

Ms Revol spoke briefly to local Geo TV, saying she had “some problem with fingers … now it’s OK”.

One of the rescuers, Adam Bielecki, said the rescue was very difficult because they were scaling a steep, ice-covered slope at night in high winds and very low temperatures.

“We knew that the clock was ticking and we had very little time,” Mr Bielecki said.

“Our motivation was to save human life, and that’s a very, very strong motivation.”

Mr Bielecki and Denis Urubko, a Russian climber with Russian and Polish citizenship, reached Ms Revol after a climb lasting around eight hours. Mr Bielecki said they found her exhausted but conscious.

They gave her frostbite medication and nutrients, and after some rest began to lower her down on ropes. She was then taken to the hospital by a Pakistani helicopter. They were unable to reach Mr Mackiewicz, who was higher up.

“We feel great joy that we were able to save Elizabeth Revol’s life,” Mr Bielecki said.

“On the other hand, we are very sad that we were not able to do more for Tomek.”

Two other members of the rescue team were waiting lower down, in a temporary camp. All four are members of a Polish expedition which will attempt the first-ever winter ascent of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain. They volunteered to take part in the rescue.

Ms Revol and Mr Mackiewicz were attempting to summit Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world at 8,126 metres, or 26,660ft.

Mr Bielecki said Ms Revol told him they had made it to the top before their problems began.