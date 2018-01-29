The family of a woman who fell to her death from a Benidorm apartment block say they were shocked her clothes were destroyed after her autopsy.

Kirsty Maxwell’s husband Adam spoke about the family’s heartbreak at losing the 27-year-old from Livingston, West Lothian, at a press conference on Monday.

The family, including her mum Denise and dad Brian, condemned the actions of Spanish authorities following her death on April 29.

David Swindell, 63, a former policeman and independent reviewer said: “It’s nine months since Kirsty Maxwell sadly died.

“The same questions have been asked by Kirsty’s family for the last nine months. And these questions have all been unanswered.

“The clothing worn by Kirsty was not tested for DNA and was destroyed by the Spanish forensic pathology department.

“That in itself indicates serious shortcomings in the investigation.”

Mrs Maxwell, fell from the 10th floor of Apartmentos Payma hotel in Benidorm on 29 April.

Four British men who were in the hotel room on the night in question were questioned as part of the inquiry.

A fifth British man was arrested but was later released.

The Spanish authorities took no action against the men who were quizzed and they were allowed to come home to the UK.

Speaking at the conference on Monday, Adam Maxwell said: “On Friday we got this shocking news about Kirsty’s clothing.

“It’s not the first instance when we’ve been shocked by something in regards to the case.

“It’s very sad for us as a family and shocking, this is another thing we’ve been let down by the Spanish authorities. For them to treat Kirsty’s death in this way we cannot accept it.

“It does beg the question if Kirsty was to die in the UK would this be different and I think we are all in agreement that this would be the case.

“The clothing was a massive one and to finally have that answer that we have is a complete let down.”