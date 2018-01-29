US baseball team the Cleveland Indians are to remove the divisive Chief Wahoo logo from their jerseys and caps, starting in the 2019 season.

Following numerous discussions with Major League Baseball and the sport’s commissioner Rob Manfred, the Indians will no longer wear the big-toothed, smiling, red-faced caricature during games.

The logo, which has been used in various expressions by the team since 1947, has been deemed racist and offensive by some.

Mr Manfred said the team conveyed to him that some fans have a “long-standing attachment” to the logo, but the Indians agreed that it is “no longer appropriate for on-field use”.

The Indians will wear the Wahoo logo this season and will continue to sell merchandise featuring it.

Under growing pressure, the team has been gradually moving away from Chief Wahoo in recent years. The Indians introduced a block “C” insignia on their caps, and have removed stadium signs bearing the Wahoo logo.