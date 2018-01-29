A 64-year-old man has been found murdered in his home, police have said.

The body of Robert Flowerday was discovered at his house in Mill Road, Crumlin, Co Antrim, on Sunday night.

He was last seen alive when he left Dundrod Presbyterian Church just before 1pm on Sunday.

He left church on his bicycle to cycle home to Crumlin wearing a high-viz jacket.

Detectives from the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch launch a murder enquiry following the discovery of the body of 64 year old Robert Flowerday at his home in Mill Road, Crumlin last night, Sunday, 28 January. pic.twitter.com/85pGJ7odGZ — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 29, 2018

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Dickson, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch, said: “Police were called to the scene after concerns were raised by a member of the public in relation to Mr Flowerday.

“When police arrived at his Mill Road home they discovered his body inside.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mr Flowerday between 12.45pm and 9.50pm on Sunday January 28 to come forward and speak to police.

“I am particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw or spoke with him at any time over the weekend, or anyone who was in his company.”