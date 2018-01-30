Five people have been charged with the murder of a 25-year-old man who was stabbed to death.

Armed police carried out searches following the death of Richard Hardy who was found injured in Mayfield Road, Farnborough, Hampshire, last Friday.

The five men charged with murder are Leroy Bosha, 26, of Aldwick Close, Farnborough, Luther Archibald, 31, of Totland Close, Farnborough, Hashim Siddique, 19, and Qasan Siddique, 22, both of Fintry Walk, Farnborough, and Omar Goodridge, 20, of Montgomery Way, Portsmouth.

They are all due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court later.

Five people have been jointly charged with murder this evening following an investigation into the death of 25-year-old Richard Hardy in #Farnborough on Friday 26 January. More details here: https://t.co/ILf7snVkmO pic.twitter.com/IHmwebGhy2 — Hampshire Police (@HantsPolice) January 29, 2018

The victim’s family said in a statement released through police: “Richard was a much-loved son and brother who will be massively missed by many.

“Our hearts are broken.”

A Hampshire police spokesman confirmed that a post-mortem examination revealed that Mr Hardy died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

A 24-year-old man from Farnborough has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Farnborough, arrested on Friday in connection with this investigation, was released from custody and no further action will be taken against him.

A 30-year-old woman from Farnborough has been released from custody and no further action will be taken against her.