The eurozone economy enjoyed its best year in a decade over 2017, official figures show.

Eurostat, the European Union’s statistics agency, said the eurozone expanded by 0.6% in the final quarter of the year from the three months before.

This means that for the whole of 2017, the eurozone economy grew by 2.5%, its highest level since 2007, when it expanded by 3%.

The eurozone economy, which for years was mired in a series of financial crises, is one of the brightest spots in the global economy. The region has benefited from waning fears about a populist backlash, the European Central Bank’s massive stimulus programme and rising confidence about the long-term future of the euro currency.