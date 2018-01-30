The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tried their hand at bandy hockey in Stockholm as they kicked off their Scandinavian tour.

Bandy has a huge following in Sweden. A small ball is used instead of a puck and teams of 11 play on ice rinks with curved sticks.

Despite being an accomplished hockey player, Kate was beaten by William in a penalty shootout.

William and Kate arrive at Vasaparken in Stockholm (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Meeting the teams (Victoria Jones/PA)
A bandy hockey game takes place at Vasaparken in Stockholm (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kate hits a hockey ball (Victoria Jones/PA)
The royal was known for playing hockey at school, but not on the ice (Victoria Jones/PA)
Kate talks to a bandy hockey player (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

William and Kate later headed to the royal palace for a lunch hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and met Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.

They went on to visit the Nobel Museum and ArkDes, Sweden’s national centre for architecture and design.

William and Kate later met King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden ahead of a lunch at the Royal Palace of Stockholm (Victoria Jones/PA)
They were also joined by Prince Daniel and Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden (Victoria Jones/PA)
Smartphones were out in force as Kate walked from the Royal Palace of Stockholm to the Nobel Museum (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
William also met well-wishers on his walk (Victoria Jones/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge smiles during the walkabout (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Kate accepts flowers from a member of the public (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge's handbag as she walks from the Royal Palace of Stockholm to the Nobel Museum (Chris Jackson/PA)
People take pictures out of a window of a building in Market Square (Victoria Jones/PA)
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden (Victoria Jones/PA)
William, Kate, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden wave to the crowds as they enter the Nobel Museum (Victoria Jones/PA)
Enjoying a refreshment at ArkDes (Hannah McKay/PA)
Kate tries out a chair at the design centre (Hannah McKay/PA)