The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tried their hand at bandy hockey in Stockholm as they kicked off their Scandinavian tour.

Bandy has a huge following in Sweden. A small ball is used instead of a puck and teams of 11 play on ice rinks with curved sticks.

Despite being an accomplished hockey player, Kate was beaten by William in a penalty shootout.

William and Kate arrive at Vasaparken in Stockholm (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Meeting the teams (Victoria Jones/PA)

Players of all ages took part (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kate has a turn (Victoria Jones/PA)

The duchess played regular hockey at school (Victoria Jones/PA)

Kate gets advice from some players (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Duchess of Cambridge raises her fist in triumph as she scores her only goal in Bandy hockey shoot out with the Duke in Stockholm pic.twitter.com/5BPb9M6KAd — PA Royal Reporters (@PARoyal) January 30, 2018

William and Kate later headed to the royal palace for a lunch hosted by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and met Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel.

They went on to visit the Nobel Museum and ArkDes, Sweden’s national centre for architecture and design.

With King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden (Victoria Jones/PA)

Joined by Prince Daniel and Victoria, Crown Princess of Sweden (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duke and Duchess, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, leave the Royal Palace of Stockholm for Stortorget Square #RoyalVisitSweden pic.twitter.com/yywsAW70X3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

Smartphones are out in force as Kate walks to the Nobel Museum (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

William meets well-wishers on the way (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge smiles during the walkabout (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Kate accepts flowers from a member of the public (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge’s handbag as she walks to the museum (Chris Jackson/PA)

Onlookers take pictures from a window in Market Square (Victoria Jones/PA)

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden (Victoria Jones/PA)

Waving to the crowds outside the Nobel Museum (Victoria Jones/PA)

TRH meet some of Sweden's most iconic and global furniture brands – including IKEA – and some of the country's up-and-coming homeware designers #RoyalVisitSweden pic.twitter.com/CD9KuueWr3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 30, 2018

Enjoying a refreshment at ArkDes (Hannah McKay/PA)

Kate tries out a chair at the design centre (Hannah McKay/PA)