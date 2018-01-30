A builder accused of abducting, raping and slashing the throats of two young women had previously offered one of them up for sex saying she “deserved it” in online chat with an undercover officer, a court has heard.

Mujahid Arshid, 33, exchanged explicit messages with the officer four years before he allegedly killed his niece Celine Dookhran, 20, and attacked another woman, who cannot be identified, the Old Bailey was told.

Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC read out web chat with “Andrew”, in which Arshid allegedly said he would take photographs if the officer agreed to have sex with his 17-year-old virgin “girlfriend”.

The officer said he would “mask up” for the encounter while Arshid allegedly suggested drugging her instead.

A set of keys, which includes a key to a locked padlock for a chest freezer, at Coombe Lane West, Kingston upon Thames, which was shown to the jury during Mujahid Arshid’s court case (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The court heard he told the officer: “Wish I could get hold of some chloroform.

“These kind of girls deserve rape – lol. Almost anything goes remember.”

When Arshid was confronted by police in 2014, he blamed one of his labourers for using his computer which he had since sold.

The Crown Prosecution Service considered the case but concluded his explanation could not be rebutted and no further action was taken.

Mr Aylett told jurors that photographs sent by Arshid to the officer were of one of his alleged victims who survived the attack in 2017.

In July last year, Arshid allegedly snatched Ms Dookhran and the other woman with the help of another labourer, Vincent Tappu.

He took them to an empty house in Kingston, south-west London, where he raped and slashed them with a knife, jurors have heard.

A Government of Pakistan National Identity card in the name of Mujahid Arshid, which was shown to the jury (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He stuffed Ms Dookhran’s body into a freezer and left with the surviving woman, who was taken to hospital by his brother suffering from cuts to her neck and wrists, the court has heard.

Arshid allegedly fled after the killing but was tracked down by police to a hotel in Folkestone, Kent, with the keys to the freezer padlock.

Giving evidence, Arshid, who is originally from Blackburn, Lancashire, told jurors the surviving woman was a “liar” and “manipulator”.

Judith Khan QC, defending, said: “She says she was sexually abused when she was about 13. What do you say?”

Arshid replied: “I say she is a compulsive liar, a manipulator. It’s a load of nonsense.”

He described an incident when they watched a film together and the woman behaved “inappropriately”.

He said: “That night when we were watching that film she sat up (and said) ‘I care about you, I love you’.

“She leaned in and kissed me and I pushed her away. I said you cannot do that, it’s inappropriate.”

Later, he said they had sex twice, including once in his car five months before the alleged abduction.

Arshid also told jurors his relationship with Ms Dookhran was “beyond excellent”.

He said: “We were very close. So much respect, so much love. Everybody knew it. Celine always had my back and I always had hers.”

Arshid, formerly of south-west London, denies murder, attempted murder, rape of both women and the previous sexual assault and assault by penetration of the surviving woman when she was about 13.

Together with labourer Tappu, 28, from Acton, west London, he has also pleaded not guilty to the women’s kidnap and false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm with intent.