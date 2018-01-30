Jurors have criticised “appalling systematic failures” at a prison as they cleared an officer over the death of a suicidal inmate.

Joseph Travers, 55, was accused of breaching his duty of care by failing to remove a noose from Ryan Harvey’s cell and to prevent his death.

He was the night orderly manager at HMP Woodhill near Milton Keynes when the 23-year-old hanged himself on May 3 2015.

The defendant, who has been a prison officer for 25 years, was found not guilty of manslaughter following a trial.

The jury took 46 minutes to reach its verdict at the Old Bailey.

In an unusual move, jurors also included a written statement saying: “We would like to record our view that the case has thrown up a number of appalling systematic failures to provide frontline staff with sufficient information as to the inmate’s background.”