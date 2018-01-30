Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to trace in connection with two armed robberies in Aberdeen.

A&C Smart on King Street was targeted at 5.30pm on Tuesday and Premier Stores in Union Street at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

In both incidents a man threatened staff with a knife before making off with cash.

The man is described as white, 5ft 10, aged between 25 and 35, and has facial hair.

(Police Scotland/PA)

In the first image he is wearing a black jacket, a dark beanie hat, dark trousers and shoes.

In the second, he is wearing a dark hat, a dark snood, an orange hooded jacket, dark trousers and dark trainers.

Detective Inspector Stewart Drummond said: “Officers would like to trace the man pictured as he may be able to assist with the investigation.

“We would further ask that anyone who may have information in relation to the robberies or the man pictured, contacts us as soon as possible.”