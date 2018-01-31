The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge started the second day of their Swedish tour with a visit to a leading medical academic research centre.

William and Kate arrived at the modern buildings of the Karolinska Institute in a snowy Stockholm, to meet leading scientific researchers and discuss groundbreaking academic work to managing mental health challenges.

The royal couple have made campaigning on mental health issues one of the central themes of their public working lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied by Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, arrive at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm (Victoria Jones/PA)

Their Heads Together mental health campaign saw a series of events staged last year to encourage Britons to talk about their psychological problems or provide a sympathetic ear for others.

William and Kate arrived in a separate limousine from their Swedish hosts, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

The couples greeted each other, with the men shaking hands and then kissing the women on both cheeks. Kate and Victoria also kissed.

William and Kate greet their royal hosts in Stockholm (Victoria Jones/PA)

The duchess, who is around six months pregnant and clearly showing her baby bump, wore a Catherine Walker coat, a dress by Alexander McQueen and Swedish earrings by In2design.