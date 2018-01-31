The father of eight-year-old stabbing victim Mylee Billingham is still being treated in hospital, an inquest hearing has been told.

The assistant coroner for the Black Country, Emma Whitting, heard that a “male suspect” – understood to be Mylee’s father Bill Billingham, 54 – was receiving treatment at Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

A brief hearing in Oldbury, West Midlands, heard that Mylee, who had suffered a single stab wound to the chest, was pronounced dead on Saturday January 20.

Floral tributes in remembrance of Mylee Billingham outside the property in Brownhills, near Walsall, where the eight-year-old was found with fatal knife wounds (Phil Barnett/PA)

The schoolgirl’s father was arrested, initially on suspicion of attempted murder, shortly after emergency services were called to his home in Brownhills, near Walsall, at about 9.15pm.

Giving evidence at the inquest hearing, Detective Inspector Jim Colclough told the coroner: “West Midlands Police are currently running a murder investigation into the death of Mylee.

“Our forensic and witness strategies continue in terms of speaking to those people we need to speak to, and a male suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“He is currently at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital receiving treatment for injuries that were caused on that evening.

“Once he is discharged from hospital it will be my intention to take him to a police station and interview him in relation to the offence.”

Adjourning the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings, Ms Whitting said: “I would like to take this opportunity to pass on my condolences to Mylee’s family for their tragic loss.”