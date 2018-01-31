Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson insisted she is not the next leader of the Tory party as she took part in a photoshoot for Vogue.

Ms Davidson was pictured for the fashion magazine walking her dog and in an accompanying interview said she had “a job to do in Scotland”.

“I am not going to be replacing Theresa May,” the MSP said.

“I’ve got a job to do in Scotland. I wouldn’t leave it to go and do another job.

“That’s not the way this is going to work. I am not the next leader of the Tory party.”

Asked whether she thought the Tory party could be “re-toxified” after Brexit, she said: “My worry is actually much greater than that.

“My worry is that we’re about to head into a culture war around the world where it’s not a question of left versus right any more – it’s a question of open versus closed.

“We’ve spent a long time believing there was a consensus about the idea of freedom and interaction, and breaking down borders, and then suddenly they’re all being built back up again.

“That’s what I think the fight is going to be about and I’m damn sure going to take part in it.”

Ms Davidson also said she thought it was a “bad idea” for US President Donald Trump to visit the UK.

She added: “Maybe it’s one of those ones where actually you see the absolute best of the UK.

“Because of the position you hold, not the man that you are, you can come here – but by God, because we’re free citizens we’re going to stand in the street and tell you what we think of you.

“I’m not encouraging people to, but I would be surprised if they didn’t.”