A passenger struck by a London Underground Tube train has been taken to hospital with injuries.

British Transport Police said they were called to Notting Hill Gate station on Wednesday to reports of a person hit by a train.

One passenger said the victim’s coat and bag had got stuck under the door of one of the Tube carriages.

She added: “Everyone tried to stay calm, not have panic attacks but all of us were in tears.

“Thanks to the brave guys on our carriage for reassuring us that she’s OK.”

Officers were called to Notting Hill Gate station (Korina Georgiou/Twitter)

Many feared the passenger had died but officers found a female who was then taken to hospital to have her injuries assessed.

British Transport Police said the force received help from the ambulance service, air ambulance and fire brigade.

The Central line tweeted there were severe delays on the entire line “due to an earlier customer incident”.

Severe delays: on the entire line due to an earlier customer incident. Tickets will be accepted on Great Western Railway, Greater Anglia, TfL Rail, Chiltern Railways and local bus services via any reasonable route. — Central line (@centralline) January 31, 2018

The incident is being investigated but is not being treated as suspicious.

British Transport Police said they were unable to confirm the age of the victim.

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident involving one of our customers at Notting Hill Gate.

“Safety is our top priority and an urgent investigation is underway into the circumstances.”