The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took a break from their Swedish tour to have tea with their royal hosts.

Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel invited William and Kate to their home Haga Palace as the foursome got to know each other better.

William and Kate talk with Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel at Haga Palace in Stockholm (Raphael Stecksen/Royal Court Sweden)

But there was a surprise for the Cambridges, the couple’s two children joined the foursome – five-year-old Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar who is almost two.

As a future monarch Estelle has started her royal training early and has joined her mother on a number of royal trips.

The five-year-old even receives visitors, so there was no surprise in pictures released after the tea she looked relaxed and at ease in the presence of William and Kate.

(Raphael Stecksen/Royal Court Sweden)

Victoria is the modern, approachable and down-to-earth face of the Swedish monarchy who married her personal trainer Daniel Westling after a long period as a couple like William and Kate.

Daniel is the proud house husband and it is he who looks after the young prince and princess when his wife is carrying out royal engagements.

During the break from the duke and duchess’ tour of Stockholm tea was served as the group sat facing each other on sofas.

With the royal children sat with their parents, they appeared to nibble on sweet treats.