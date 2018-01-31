Theresa May is to present Chinese President Xi Jinping with a box-set of the BBC’s blockbuster documentary series Blue Planet II with a personal message from the show’s presenter Sir David Attenborough.
Blue Planet II was a massive hit in China, with at least 80 million viewers believed to have tuned in to its remarkable scenes of natural wonders beneath the waves.
So many Chinese fans streamed the programmes online that it was reported to have slowed down the internet across the country.
It is not known what Sir David said in his written message to the Chinese president.
But he used the series to deliver an impassioned plea for action to stop the poisoning of the oceans.
And his programmes were cited by Mrs May as she unveiled a 25-year environment plan including measures to tackle the scourge of plastic pollution.
On the first day of her visit to China, the Prime Minister visited the banks of the Yangtze River in the city of Wuhan to discuss an environmental project removing vast numbers of tiny fragments of plastic from the water.
And the environment is set to be on the agenda for her talks with Mr Xi in Beijing on Thursday.
