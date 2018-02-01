Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson has suffered a blow in a new political poll.

The Survation analysis of 1,000 Scots was revealed in the Daily Record newspaper.

NEW: Scottish Westminster Voting Intention for @Daily_Record: SNP 39% (+2); LAB 27% (-2); CON 24% (NC); LD 7% (NC); Other 3% (NC). Full tables, plus voting intentions for Holyrood #indyref2 and Leave/Remain can be found here: https://t.co/fSWKRR0kgw pic.twitter.com/sRDl3fIkRY — Survation. (@Survation) January 31, 2018

It suggested the Tories would drop five seats in a Westminster election to a “resurgent” SNP.

The research also found the nationalists would take back four seats lost last year to Scottish Labour.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon “remains on course” to steer the SNP to their fourth consecutive Holyrood election victory in 2021.

The poll by Survation put the SNP on 39%, a rise of 2% since last June’s vote.

Scottish Labour are steady at 27%, but the Scottish Conservatives have have dropped almost five points to 24%.

In Holyrood List voting intentions, the SNP fell from 42% in May 2016 to 33% in January.

Scottish Labour was expected to win 23% of the vote in January and the Scottish Conservatives 23%.

This compares with voting intentions in May 2016 when Labour was on 19% and the Tories on 23%.