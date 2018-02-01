A man is to be sentenced for the manslaughter of a 26-year-old who he attacked inside a supermarket.

Lee Monk, 20, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Nick Rogers following an earlier trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Mr Rogers was subjected to a “frenzied” attack near to the checkouts of the Morrisons supermarket in Wymondham, Norfolk.

It happened on July 17 last year and Mr Rogers, who suffered a head injury, died the following day in hospital.

Monk, of Silfield Road, Wymondham, had previously fallen out with Mr Rogers before their chance meeting in the supermarket.

They had a verbal altercation which escalated into a fight, and CCTV shows Mr Rogers being punched and falling to the floor where he was kicked in the head by Monk.

Detective Chief Inspector Marie James described it as a “frenzied attack”.

Monk is listed to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday.