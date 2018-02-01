A mixed bag of news is featured on the front pages on Thursday – from warnings over extremists in schools to a “wine o’clock culture” among baby boomers.

The Times previews a speech from the head of education watchdog Ofsted, running with the headline: “Extremists use schools to ‘pervert’ education”.

The paper reports that Amanda Spielman will warn that religious extremists are using schools to narrow children’s horizons and cut them off from wider society.

Tomorrow's front page: Extremists use schools to ‘pervert’ education #tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/XPHz3KHJbB — The Times of London (@thetimes) January 31, 2018

Several papers focus on health issues on their front pages, with the Daily Mail reporting that heavy drinking has become the sixth biggest cause of serious illness among the baby-boomer generation.

The paper says doctors are blaming the middle-class culture of drinking at home.

The i focuses on the latest figures on strokes, saying that a record number of people aged between 40 and 69 are suffering from the condition.

It reports that one in six people will have a stroke in their lifetime.

The tale of a brain-damaged youngster makes the front of the Daily Mirror, as his parents prepare to beg a judge not to allow their son’s life-support machines to be switched off.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Formula One fans have “blasted prudish killjoys” after Grand Prix grid girls were scrapped, while the Metro leads on a court case, reporting that a benefits fraudster admitted conning taxpayers out of hundreds of thousands of pounds by pretending to be paralysed.

Formula One fans left outraged as Grand Prix grid girls are axed https://t.co/74Lk9EQJSi pic.twitter.com/yorsfeTckS — The Sun (@TheSun) January 31, 2018

The BBC pay review features on the front of the Daily Telegraph, with a picture of some of the corporation’s female stars alongside the headline: “BBC women on the march”.

The paper reports that Carrie Gracie told MPs the broadcaster had been “damaged” by its dishonesty over women’s pay and warned that its handling of the gender pay crisis was approaching a “Greek tragedy”.

Tomorrow's Daily Telegraph front page: 'BBC women on the march' #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vIiE8oX18D — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 31, 2018

The Guardian leads on a story about the potential relocation of Parliament, saying MPs voted to support a full programme of refurbishment works which is likely to see the Commons relocated to a venue in Whitehall from the middle of the next decade.

Guardian front page, Thursday 1 February 2018: MPs vote to leave Westminster for urgent six-year restoration pic.twitter.com/u8u9lbeOQ5 — The Guardian (@guardian) January 31, 2018

Elsewhere, the Financial Times says a plunge in the shares of outsourcing giant Capita raised fresh concerns over the health of companies with large state contracts, while the Daily Express reports that Theresa May has vowed to fight demands for the UK’s borders to stay open to EU migrants until at least 2021.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition for February 1 https://t.co/wpDFWmOPCD pic.twitter.com/dBwrIyrI8C — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 31, 2018

The Daily Star claims security around the Britain’s Got Talent judges has been stepped up amid fears of an acid attack.