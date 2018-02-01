A 56-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who was hit by a car.

Simon Mellors, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 35-year-old man who remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mellors is accused of killing Janet Scott, 51, who died at the scene when a vehicle crashed into a wall in Peel Street, Nottingham, on Monday.

Simon Mellors will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court (PA)

The family of Ms Scott, who was from the Arnold area of the city, have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

Mellors will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement.