There have been several crashes as motorists were warned to beware of icy roads across the country.

Met Office yellow “be aware” warnings for ice were in place for south-western Scotland, part of Northern Ireland, Wales and central and south-eastern England until 10am on Thursday.

A yellow snow and ice warning for northern Scotland was valid until 11am.

A car and a caravan overturned on the A9 between Broxden and Tibbermore near Perth at about 8.15am.

RURAL STIRLINGSHIRE: Be aware of very icy roads when you go out this morning. Standing water has frozen on many routes and early morning gritting has had limited effect. @trafficscotland @BBCTravelScot pic.twitter.com/aLufhA7Wj1 — Stirling Police (@StirlingPol) February 1, 2018

In Dumfries and Galloway, a van and a small lorry were involved in a collision on the A77 at about 6.20am while there was a crash on the A82 near Balloch, West Dunbartonshire.

