A 56-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who was hit by a car.

Simon Mellors, of Berkeley Court, Nottingham, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a 35-year-old man who remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mellors is accused of killing Janet Scott, aged 51, who died at the scene after a vehicle crashed into a wall in Peel Street, Nottingham, on Monday.

The family of Ms Scott, who was from the Arnold area, have asked that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with their loss.

Mellors appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court via video link on Thursday, Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement.

He was remanded back into custody to appear at the city’s crown court on Friday.