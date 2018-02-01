Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived at a glittering awards ceremony to celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.

Ms Markle, who will wed the prince on May 19, arrived wearing a black Alexander McQueen trouser suit and white Tuxe blouse.

Harry and his bride-to-be were greeted at Goldsmiths’ Hall – in the City of London – by General Sir Nick Carter, the Army’s Chief of General Staff, the Royal Foundation’s CEO, Lorraine Heggessey, and David Wiseman, head of armed forces for the foundation.

The couple looked relaxed as they talked with the nine nominees – who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges – ahead of the second annual Endeavour Fund Awards.

It is the latest official royal event Ms Markle has attended with her fiance since their engagement in November.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived and are meeting endeavour participants #EndeavourAwards pic.twitter.com/nUy93YUQzc — Endeavour Fund (@EndeavourFund) February 1, 2018

Harry and Ms Markle will attend a VIP a reception before speaking more with the nominees.

They will then attend the ceremony, where three prizes will be awarded – Recognising Achievement, Celebrating Excellence and the Henry Worsley honour.

The last prize is named after the late explorer, who died in January 2016, just 30 miles from completing a solo crossing of the Antarctic while raising money for the Endeavour Fund on the expedition.

The fund is a body set up by the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry to finance sporting and adventure challenges aiding the recovery of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women.