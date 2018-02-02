Eggborough coal-fired power station in East Yorkshire is to close, its owners said.

The move follows the power plant’s failure to secure funding through the “capacity market” for 2018-2019, which pays suppliers to be available to provide electricity to ensure the lights do not go out.

In a statement Eggborough Power Limited said it would meet its obligations under its current capacity market contract which runs through to the end of September 2018.

But without a contract for future years it “will cease to be economically viable to continue operations at the station”, which supplies 5% of the power in the UK, equivalent to powering around two million homes.