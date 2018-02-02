The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received a rapturous welcome from Norwegian high school students on the final day of their Nordic tour.

Screams and shouts greeted their arrival at Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo where they were due to meet the stars of an innovative Norwegian drama.

William and Kate, who wore a Dolce and Gabbana coat, went on an impromptu walkabout chatting to students who lined their route to the school entrance and shook many outstretched hands.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Hartvig Nissen School in Oslo (Victoria Jones/PA)

They were joined by Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit who followed behind their guests and also met the teenagers who had been waiting in sub-zero temperatures.

In the school William and Kate will learn about the popular series Skam, which attracted a legion of fans for its portrayal of issues including mental illness, homophobia and sexual assault.

Following on from the themes of the show, the characters started their own social media profiles to engage with the audience directly, creating an international following and fan base.

#SKAM @nrkp3 stars are ready to meet The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to discuss the impact #SKAM has had on young people #RoyalVisitNorway #HartvigNissenSkole #MentalHealth pic.twitter.com/YEOuoha2qf — British Embassy Oslo (@UKinNorway) February 2, 2018

The royal couple will meet some of the stars and producers of Skam and chat to students to learn about the effect the hard-hitting drama had on bringing issues they faced into the open.

Later after a private lunch with Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at their home Skaugum, William and Kate will visit Holmenkollen, the snowy hills overlooking Oslo.

Kate chats to well-wishers outside the school (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The couple will visit the Holmenkollen ski jump and museum and then watch a demonstration from some of Norway’s top under-18 ski jumpers.

Before leaving for the UK, William and Kate will watch a group of local nursery children taking part in an afternoon ski lesson on the slopes and also join them for some outdoor activities such as roasting sausages on an open fire.