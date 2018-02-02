A bus driver is being treated in hospital after crashing into a high street shop.

The man is thought to have been the only person on the McGill’s bus when it slammed into a closed tanning salon in Townhead, Kirkintilloch, at around 7.40am on Friday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment and his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police have cordoned off the area around the shop but East Dunbartonshire Council said the main road has reopened with Freeland Place closed off.