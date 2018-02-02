Hollywood star Gerard Butler is urging Scots to raise money for charity by taking part in this year’s Kiltwalk.

The 300 actor has recorded a video message with Ross King, LA Correspondent for ITV, calling on people to sign up for the fundraising event.

Last year, more than 14,000 Scots took part in the Kiltwalk helping to raise over £2.5 million for over 780 charities across Scotland.

The Hunter Foundation adds an extra 40% to the fundraising, meaning that for every £100 raised by a walker, the individual’s chosen charity receives £140.

Paul Cooney, chief executive of the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk, said: “We’re thrilled that the Kiltwalk excitement has spread to Hollywood once again!

“We would like to say a huge thanks to the proud Scots Gerry and Ross for being so vocal with their support.

“We want the 2018 Kiltwalk to be bigger than ever before, raising even more money for Scotland’s charities.

“We urge you to sign up for one of the four Kiltwalks taking place this year in Glasgow, Aberdeen, St Andrews to Dundee and Edinburgh.”

The start of the 2017 Kiltwalk in Glasgow (Kiltwalk/PA)

This year’s Kiltwalks are in Glasgow on April 29, Aberdeen on June 3, St Andrews to Dundee on August 19 and Edinburgh on September 16.

Each walk has three distances to choose from to suit people of all ages and abilities.

In the video message, King said: “It’s that time again! What’s even better this year is that The Hunter Foundation is going to pledge 40% of whatever you donate. So, if you give £1 that will go up to £1.40.”

Butler added: “It’s Kiltwalk time! Go to thekiltwalk.co.uk for more information.”