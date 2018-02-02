A 14-year-old boy who killed a “kind and caring” grandmother in a hit-and-run scrambler bike crash has been detained for three years.

The youngster, who cannot be named for legal reasons, previously admitted causing the death of May Laidlaw, 78, by dangerous driving.

Mrs Laidlaw was struck as she crossed the road underneath the flyover at the junction of Queens Drive and Moor Lane in Walton, Liverpool, on the afternoon of December 2.

The boy, from Liverpool, rode off from the incident but was arrested by police two days later.

On Friday, he was sentenced at Liverpool Crown Court and will serve half his sentence in a young offenders institute and the remainder on licence.

Following sentencing, Det Insp Mark Drew, of Merseyside Police, said: “This was an absolutely tragic incident in which Mrs Laidlaw, who was simply crossing the road, was struck by a motorbike whose rider callously rode off leaving her seriously injured on the ground.

“Our thoughts today turn to the friends and family of Mrs Laidlaw – her husband of 58 years and children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“Merseyside Police will not tolerate the criminal, or anti-social use of scrambler or quad bikes.

“Sometimes the riders of these bikes don’t understand the consequences and that they could seriously harm, or – as in this case – even kill, another member of the public through their reckless driving.

“Some riders are very young and I would appeal to their parents and relatives not to let them buy these bikes in the first place and discourage their children from being tempted to get on to the back of one.

“The anti-social use of these bikes blights our communities and working together with local people and partner agencies, we are determined to tackle drivers who are terrorising our neighbourhoods. Our communities should be reassured that Merseyside Police is working hard to take nuisance vehicles and the criminals who use them off our roads.”

In a tribute issued after her death, Mrs Laidlaw’s family said: “On Saturday December 2 2017, our world came crashing down, May was taken from us, not because she was ready to go but simply because she was taken.

“May was loved by many, she was a kind and caring wife, mum, nan, great nanny, sister, auntie and friend. She and her husband Tommy enjoyed 58 years of marriage together, recently those years consisted of a trip to Cyprus to see her first grandchild get married and a trip to the Isle of Wight, where she and Tommy loved spending time together.

“Only recently she spoke about how her life has been filled with good and happy memories, which we will keep in our hearts forever, our memories, no one can take those away from us. “