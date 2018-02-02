A killer is facing jail for “an unprovoked, vicious and protracted” stabbing over a trivial dispute in the street.

Alando Bolt knifed Andrew Thompson, 30, 11 times during the attack in broad daylight in Brixton, south London.

The pair met in the street and were seen talking before Bolt launched at his victim with a blade, before running away and leaving him for dead.

The killer was caught on CCTV fleeing the scene (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Bolt, 45, was found guilty at the Old Bailey on Friday of murder and possession of an offensive weapon, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Detective Inspector Garry Moncrieff said: “It is incredible that a trivial dispute could apparently lead to murder and so much despair.

“Bolt deliberately armed himself with a knife and then carried out an unprovoked, vicious and protracted assault.

“This attack was in broad daylight and in a busy street.

“I do not doubt that this day will haunt those who saw what happened and I am glad the jury has seen through Bolt’s spurious claim of self-defence.

Alando Bolt was seen on CCTV armed with a knife (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“I hope this conviction will now bring some comfort to Mr Thompson’s family and friends.”

Mr Thompson was not armed with any weapons and did not strike Bolt at all, police said.

He suffered a number of injuries in the attack in Atlantic Road on August 18, including a fatal stab wound which pierced his heart.

Mr Thompson was pronounced dead just after 2pm, less than 90 minutes after the stabbing.

Bolt, of Lambeth, south London, said he knifed his victim in self-defence because he thought he was going to be attacked, a claim which was rejected by the jury.

He will be sentenced on March 12 at the same court.