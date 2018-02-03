A police officer has been taken to hospital after being knocked unconscious in a graveyard as he was assaulted by a group of people.

Kent Police said the officer was attacked in the Ramsgate graveyard at about 10pm on Friday.

Officers launched a search of the area near Manston Road with help from a police helicopter after the incident.

We are currently in the area of Manston Road, #Ramsgate, after a police officer was knocked unconscious in a graveyard. He has been taken to hospital as a precaution and we are currently carrying out searches to find those responsible. — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) February 3, 2018

The force said: “The officer is reported to have been knocked unconscious after being assaulted by a group of people in a graveyard at about 9.50pm.

“He was treated at the scene for a head injury and has been taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

“We are carrying out searches of the local area and are being assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter.”

No arrests have been made.