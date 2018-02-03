Three men have been charged with murder and have appeared in court after a prisoner was stabbed at HMP Wormwood Scrubs, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ahmed Khyre, 21, Kalif Dibbassey, 21 and Enton Marku, 20 – all inmates at the west London jail – were charged and appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, the force said.

Khader Saleh, 25, was found with a number of knife injuries on Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three charged following murder of inmate at HMP Wormwood Scrubs https://t.co/m5cG6yOyHc pic.twitter.com/kfPvjxcgxN — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) February 3, 2018

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation – the three men are due to appear at the Old Bailey on February 6, Scotland Yard said.