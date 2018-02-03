Former Ukip leader Paul Nuttall will not face charges over claims he used an empty house as his official address on a by-election form.

Labour accused Mr Nuttall of pretending to live in the Potteries before last February’s by-election in Stoke-on-Trent Central, after he gave his address as a property in the Penkhull area of the city.

Staffordshire Police said in a statement: ”We have conducted a thorough and extensive investigation into allegations that false information had been supplied on the nomination form of Paul Nuttall.

“After full consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service a decision has been made that there is insufficient evidence that criminal offences had been committed.

“We take any allegations of electoral fraud very seriously and will continue to work closely with the Electoral Commission, and local authorities, to ensure we play our part to protect the integrity of the electoral process in Staffordshire.”

Although Parliamentary candidates are not required to be resident in the constituency where they are standing, it is an offence under the Representation of the People Act to knowingly provide false information on a nomination paper.