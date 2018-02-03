Thousands of health workers, patients, union members and activists have joined a march in London to demand an end to the “crisis” in the NHS.

The protest in full swing (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government is being urged to provide more beds, staff and funds to ease the problems facing the service.

Here's a photo of the @HandsOffHRI_org coach en route to London together with some of my staff team and @Huddsunilabour. I can't wait to meet up with them to protest the NHS cuts together! #FixOurNHS pic.twitter.com/7GIIKOmgSV — Thelma Walker MP (@Thelma_WalkerMP) February 3, 2018

People taking part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)

The event, called “NHS in crisis: Fix it now”, was organised by the People’s Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.

"The NHS will last as long as there are folk with the faith to fight for it" Nye Bevan. MARCH! RALLY! PROTEST! SHOUT! Take to the streets and fight for #OurNHS. ✊#FundOurNHS #FixtheNHS #FundtheNHS #FixOurNHS#Solidarity pic.twitter.com/3Ul16MIGBW — Daniel Blake (@davcon73) February 3, 2018

A protester dressed as the Grim Reaper (Yui Mok/PA)

Activists marched through central London from noon before holding an hour-long rally opposite Downing Street.

#TheNHS #FundOurNHS #OurNHS If you're in the neighbourhood, Gower Street, London now, join the march in protest of the under funding of the NHS by the Tory government pic.twitter.com/wedF3xE24i — Karen Shackleford (@yinka2000) February 3, 2018

The protest hits Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, who attended the demonstration, said: “We should be celebrating the 70th year of our NHS, yet the NHS is going through its worst winter on record. We have a fight on our hands for the future of a universal public NHS.”

Shadow health Secretary Jon Ashworth (centre) joins in (Yui/Mok/PA)