Thousands of health workers, patients, union members and activists have joined a march in London to demand an end to the “crisis” in the NHS.

The protest in full swing (Yui Mok/PA)The protest in full swing (Yui Mok/PA)

The Government is being urged to provide more beds, staff and funds to ease the problems facing the service.

People taking part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)People taking part in the march (Yui Mok/PA)

The event, called “NHS in crisis: Fix it now”, was organised by the People’s Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.

A protester dressed as the Grim Reaper (Yui Mok/PA)A protester dressed as the Grim Reaper (Yui Mok/PA)

Activists marched through central London from noon before holding an hour-long rally opposite Downing Street.

The protest hits Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)The protest hits Downing Street (Yui Mok/PA)

Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, who attended the demonstration, said: “We should be celebrating the 70th year of our NHS, yet the NHS is going through its worst winter on record. We have a fight on our hands for the future of a universal public NHS.”

Shadow health Secretary Jon Ashworth MP (centre) joins in (Yui/Mok/PA)Shadow health Secretary Jon Ashworth (centre) joins in (Yui/Mok/PA)