Thousands of health workers, patients, union members and activists have joined a march in London to demand an end to the “crisis” in the NHS.
The Government is being urged to provide more beds, staff and funds to ease the problems facing the service.
The event, called “NHS in crisis: Fix it now”, was organised by the People’s Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.
Activists marched through central London from noon before holding an hour-long rally opposite Downing Street.
Shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth, who attended the demonstration, said: “We should be celebrating the 70th year of our NHS, yet the NHS is going through its worst winter on record. We have a fight on our hands for the future of a universal public NHS.”
