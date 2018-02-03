A police officer who was attacked and knocked unconscious in a graveyard has been discharged from hospital.

Kent Police launched a manhunt after the male officer was assaulted in the grounds of St Laurence Church in Ramsgate just before 10pm on Friday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged, a force spokesman said on Saturday afternoon.

Armed officers attended the scene after it was reported one of the people who carried out the attack had a gun. But no firearm was discharged, police said.

So far no-one has been arrested. Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.