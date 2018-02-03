Dozens of firefighters are battling flames that engulfed a car workshop at a west London industrial estate.

Ten fire engines and 72 firefighters and officers are at the scene of the fire on the Kirby Estate, Trout Road, in West Drayton, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Three-quarters of the 20-by-55 metre single-storey unit was alight, the LFB said.

The brigade was called at 11.36am and crews from Hillingdon, Hayes, Heathrow, Southall, Feltham and other surrounding fire stations are present.

It received 36 calls reporting the fire, the cause of which is not yet known.

Station manager Shaun Coltress said: “The fire has been contained to the unit of origin but firefighters are likely to remain at the scene for some time.”