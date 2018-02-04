US House Speaker Paul Ryan has highlighted on Twitter a school secretary benefiting from the Republican tax overhaul, then deleted the tweet after online criticism that he is cheering an increase of 1.50 dollars (£1) a week.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that changes in tax withholding were sparking bigger wages, citing as one example Julia Ketchum of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, whose pay went up 1.50 dollars a week.

Paul Ryan deleted his embarrassing tweet of a blatant admission because he and Republicans don’t want you to know the truth: the #GOPTaxScam is a gift to corporate America and the top 1% at your expense. He also doesn’t want you to know he got $500.000.00 from the Koch family. pic.twitter.com/ENXxASfAMP — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) February 3, 2018

That tweet about the $1.50 a week is not a PR mistake. It is really what they think. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) February 3, 2018

Mr Ryan on Saturday posted a tweet noting the secretary’s increase and linking to the AP story. He has posted several other examples of worker pay increases and bonuses since the overhaul, some as much as 1,000 dollars (£700).

More and more, Americans are seeing higher wages and more economic opportunities after tax reform. https://t.co/rrEYW0r1pe — Paul Ryan (@PRyan) February 1, 2018

Mr Ryan’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.