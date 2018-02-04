Two pensioners, including a man in his 70s, have been injured in a suspected gas explosion in Bolton.

Several homes have also been evacuated after emergency services – including firefighters, ambulance crews and air ambulance – were called out to reports of an explosion in Rydal Grove, Farnworth, Bolton, on Sunday.

Our crews have responded to the scene of an explosion in #Bolton alongside @manchesterfire today pic.twitter.com/hSEOJP0fux — North West Ambulance Service (@NWAmbulance) February 4, 2018

A North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) spokesman said: “Two elderly patients who have sustained burns have been treated by our clinicians and taken by ambulance to Wythenshaw Hospital. One of the patients, a man in his 70s, is in a serious condition.”

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 2.40pm, a cordon has been put in place and a number of houses in the road have been evacuated as “a matter of precaution”.

They said firefighters arrived to find two people had been able to get themselves from the house.

Firefighters are still on the scene of the explosion in Farnworth, for all the information on the incident head to our website. https://t.co/kM3s3jONuu — Manchester Fire (@manchesterfire) February 4, 2018

The spokesman added that firefighters then used two breathing apparatus and a gas protege metre to survey the area and ensure no further incidents would occur.

Local gas network Cadent, which is responsible for gas supply in the area, said in a statement: “Engineers are on site supporting the emergency services. The cause of the incident is not known and is being investigated.”