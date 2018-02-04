Minority group representatives in Poland have written to the president about what they see as a rising wave of aggression including anti-Semitism.

They told President Andrzej Duda of their concern over a rising wave of aggression based on nationality, race and religion.

They attributed the voicing of anti-Semitic remarks to passage of legislation seeking to outlaw statements blaming Poles as a nation for Second World War crimes committed by Nazi Germany.

Israel and international Jewish organisations have strongly criticised the proposal.

The opposition sparked anti-Semitic comments on social media in Poland that some members of the ruling Law and Justice party have retweeted.