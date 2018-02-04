A teenager has died almost two weeks after being assaulted outside a McDonald’s restaurant.

Liam Roche suffered serious head injuries as a result of the incident on January 22.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham but Staffordshire Police have said he has now died from his injuries.

The 18-year-old, of Tamworth, was assaulted outside McDonald’s in Ventura Park, Tamworth, between 10.30 and 11.30pm.

The force have said the investigation is ongoing but a 24-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the offence and is helping officers with their inquiries.

Police have said Mr Roche’s family are receiving support from specially trained officers, and have asked any witnesses to come forward.