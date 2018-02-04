A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in a house fire.

Firefighters and police were called to the incident on Trinity Lane, Hinckley, Leicestershire, at 9.15am on Sunday.

A 30-year-old man was rescued from the house but has since died, Leicestershire Police said.

The road was closed for around 12 hours as officers investigated the incident.

The force said a 23-year-old woman, of Hinckley, has since been arrested and is currently in custody.

Detective Superintendent Drew Elliott, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are aware that Trinity Lane has been closed all day and want to thank those people who have been affected by the closure for their patience.

“We are determined to get to the bottom of how this man died and would appeal to anyone who might have any information or who might have seen anything suspicious on or around Trinity Lane early on Sunday morning to get in touch.”